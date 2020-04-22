Dunedin police kept busy by lockdown breachers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who crashed his car into a power pole, and the occupants of a car driven from Invercargill are among a slew of lockdown breachers dealt with by Dunedin police in the last 24 hours.
Police in the city have been kept by people breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions, in keeping with a rise recorded nationally.
A Covid warning was issued and charges laid after a 33-year-old man allegedly lost control of the car he was driving on North Rd at 4am today, hitting a power pole before spinning into a skip bin.
There was major damage to vehicle but only minor injuries to driver, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.
Earlier, a vehicle with four people in it was stopped on Great King St near the Botanic Garden at 1.42am.
The car was stopped by Aviation Security (Avsec) staff, who then called police, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
Officers responded to reports of four people swimming/surfing at St Clair beach yesterday, but found upon arrival civil defence workers had already spoken to group, who had left.
Police were also alerted to a group of surfers at Ocean View beach, but the group of three was gone when police arrived.
There were no vehicles in the area, so it was assumed they were most likely locals, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
Police also received complaints of a paddle boarder in the same area, people using the Forrester Park BMX track, and a mountain biker on Signal Hill, all breaches of lockdown restrictions.
Avsec staff also assisted police with a Covid breach in the Clarks Junction area, though no more details of that were supplied.
A 14-year-old girl who ran away home yesterday and was found by police a short time later with two youths at an address where two of them were not supposed to be. All were given Covid warnings.Two international students visiting Lawyers Head yesterday afternoon were given advice about lockdown rules, he said.