Dunedin police kept busy by lockdown breachers

A man who crashed his car into a power pole, and the occupants of a car driven from Invercargill are among a slew of lockdown breachers dealt with by Dunedin police in the last 24 hours.

Police in the city have been kept by people breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions, in keeping with a rise recorded nationally.

A Covid warning was issued and charges laid after a 33-year-old man allegedly lost control of the car he was driving on North Rd at 4am today, hitting a power pole before spinning into a skip bin.

There was major damage to vehicle but only minor injuries to driver, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

Earlier, a vehicle with four people in it was stopped on Great King St near the Botanic Garden at 1.42am.

The driver, already on last warning on numerous breach matters, was subsequently arrested, having driven from Invercargill, and her passengers were each issued with a Covid warning.