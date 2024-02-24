Dunedin police seeking information following mayday call

A helicopter was spotted near Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula at about 5pm this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police are seeking information from the public following a mayday call this afternoon from the Dunedin area.

The call was received at about 3.35pm and did not specify a particular location.

Police have made further inquiries and checked a range of boat ramps in the area, including Carey’s Bay, Back Beach, Portobello, Hoopers Inlet, and Otago Peninsula, but have not found anything of note.

"We're appealing to anyone who may have made the mayday call, who is now safe, to please get in touch with police to let us know," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Also, If you know someone who has been out boating in the area today who has not yet returned, we’d like to hear from you."

- Call 111 and quote event number P057889968.