Dunedin rain 'may approach warning level'

If you're planning any outdoor activities this weekend in Dunedin look away now.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Dunedin and North Otago starting from 4am tomorrow.

The forecast, which covers until 7pm, predicts periods of heavy rain including amounts which "may approach warning criteria".

There was a "moderate chance of upgrading to a warning".

The low pressure system bringing the rain is also hanging around Dunedin on Sunday but skies are forecast to clear on Sunday evening.

- Allied Media