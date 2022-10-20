Dunedin school van crashes through fence

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stone St. Photo: Oscar Francis

One person has minor injuries after a Dunedin secondary school van crashed through a fence and rolled on to a bank late this morning.

A reporter at the scene said the King's High School van crashed in Stone St, which comes off Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The van damaged the fence and ended up on its side on the bank of a property which houses an Aurora substation.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

There was no evidence of any King's pupils being in the vehicle at the time.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances, an ambulance and police attended.