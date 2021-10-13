Dunedin still top of vax table

Dunedin City continues to lead the way on Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin City continues to lead the way on Covid-19 vaccination, while Auckland is steadily climbing its way up the ranks.

New data from the Ministry of Health shows 69 percent of Dunedin residents are fully vaccinated, with Marlborough slightly behind on 68 percent as at Tuesday.

The figures for Dunedin City are up nearly 10 percent from 59.6 percent last Thursday.

Central Otago is third on the list, at 66 percent.

Source: NZ Herald

It's the latest update in The New Zealand Herald's "Top Town" initiative as part of its vaccination campaign - The 90% Project - which aims to get 90 percent of eligible Kiwis fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Aucklanders appear to be doing something right after jumping up a spot landing the city in fifth place.

Some 63.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, putting the city narrowly ahead of the Kāpiti Coast on 63.2 percent.

The South Island continues to dominate the rankings, making up the other four places in the top five.

At the beginning of the "Top Town" initiative two weeks ago, The City of Sails was sitting in 19th place with just 47 percent fully vaccinated.

It follows a recent nationwide push for vaccination with mobile and drop-in clinics popping up all over the country.