Dunedin supermarket recalls pork mince

Photo: MPI

Pak’n Save Dunedin is recalling some batches of pork mince which may contain foreign matter, namely pink plastic.

The supermarket said the recall was for specific batches of its Dunedin brand Pork Mince, which is sold only at its Dunedin store.

The recall applies to packets of mince in various weights that were packed on 23/11/2022 and have a best before date of 26/11/2022.

The Ministry of Primary Industries said the affected product should not be consumed, and buyers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

"There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of this and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

The ministry said the recall did not affect any other Pak’n Save Dunedin brand products.

Who to contact

If you have questions, contact Pak’n Save Dunedin:

Phone: (03) 455 5129