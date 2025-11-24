Dunedin teen allegedly speeding, texting and drinking before crash

A Dunedin teenager hit the trifecta of allegedly drinking, speeding and texting while driving before he crashed his car into a tree.

The 16-year-old was heading down Moturata Rd, Taieri Beach, at 10.35am on Saturday, eyes glued down at his phone while driving about 10kmh over the speed limit when he failed to take a corner properly, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He lost control of his car while taking the corner, spun and crashed into a tree.

When police arrived, the teenager underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 150mcg — the legal limit for people under 20-years-old is 0mcg.

The teenager would be followed up with by YouthAid, Snr Sgt Bond said.

