Dunedin ticket shares first division, wins $250k

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin punter won $250,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw.
Four players shared the First Division prize, and the Dunedin ticket was sold on MyLotto.
The other three were sold at: Corner Cardz N Magz in Whangarei, Clevedon Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.