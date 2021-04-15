Dunedin ticket shares first division, wins $250k

A Dunedin punter won $250,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's draw.

Four players shared the First Division prize, and the Dunedin ticket was sold on MyLotto.

The other three were sold at: Corner Cardz N Magz in Whangarei, Clevedon Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday.