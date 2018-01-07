Dunedin woman drowns in Thailand

Loh Dalum Bay in the Phi Phi islands in Thailand. Photo: Getty Images

The family of the Dunedin woman who drowned in Thailand have spoken of their loss.

Renée Joy Hodgkinson's body was found floating off Phi Phi island on January 4.

Her family released a statement through police.

"Our world was shattered when we were advised of the tragic death of our precious and beloved daughter, Renée who was holidaying in Thailand.

"Since then, we have been supported by friends and family, but we are still coming to terms with this most devastating of news and it is fair to say that the healing process will be long and arduous.

"We still do not know the full details around Renée's passing."

Tanagon Tammakan of the Phi Phi Island Police said the woman was on Phi Phi Island with a tour group, but refused to return with them.

"She remained on Phi Phi by herself and is believed to have drowned while swimming on Wednesday morning. However, details are still under investigation," he said.

He said the woman was found floating in Lo Dalum Bay by a Burmese worker on a boat, who notified police.

Tanagon said a hospital examination revealed no signs of violence and the doctor ruled the cause of death as drowning.

It was believed the woman had been dead for about six hours before she was found.

"She was identified because the tour group contacted police after receiving news reports that the body of a foreign woman had been found. They then confirmed her identity through her tattoos," said Lt Tanagon.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the ministry was aware of the death of a New Zealand woman in Thailand and "is providing consular assistance to family".