Dunedin woman found safe

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter searched South Dunedin for about two hours this morning. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin woman who went missing Saturday night has been found safe and has contacted police.

Jayden Kilgour-Kohey. Photo: NZ Police

Dunedin police held concerns for the wellbeing of the 19-year-old woman who they believed may have beeen injured after a domestic incident in St Kilda.

A police spokeswoman said officers received a report of the incident in St Kilda about 10.30pm on Saturday. The woman and man then fled the scene.

It sparked a search involving an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter and a heavy police presence in the beachside suburb in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A friend of the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told the ODT her friend had been assaulted. She said her friend's partner was experiencing drug withdrawals.

Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust chief pilot Graeme Gale confirmed police requested a helicopter to aid in the search about midnight on Saturday.

Search teams were understood to have located some items of interest.

A Jackson St resident said the helicopter with a searchlight was flying low over St Kilda and St Clair from about midnight to 2am on Sunday, scouring Jackson and Moreau Sts, together with Victoria Rd and Forbury Park Raceway.

It was accompanied by a heavy police presence, including dog teams, which were searching residents' driveways and backyards, he said.

Police appealed for anyone with any information about the incident, or who have seen Ms Kilgour-Kohey, to contact Dunedin police or make a report anonymously via the Crimestoppers line.

• Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.