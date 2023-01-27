Dunedin woman six times over limit

Photo: ODT Files

A woman seen swerving all over the road in St Kilda recorded a breath alcohol reading of more than six times the legal limit.

The 56-year-old was stopped by another driver who noticed her swerving and almost crashing multiple times on Rona St yesterday afternoon.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1613mcg and will appear in court, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers under 20 years old is zero.