Dunedin's active Covid case tally tops 4000

There are now more than 4000 active Covid-19 cases in Dunedin, the Southern DHB says.

In its daily breakdown of cases in the southern area, the SDHB says 381 new cases in the last 24 hours have taken the city's total of active cases to 4084.

The data shows that there are more than 1000 in Queenstown, after 101 new cases.

The SDHB says there are now 6169 active cases in its area.

The local numbers come after the Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases across the country today, taking the total of active cases to 146,779.

There are 503 people in hospital with the virus today, including seven in ICU or HUDs.

There are two patients with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

The SDHB says it has "robust plans" in place for a large-scale outbreak of the virus.

"Our hospitals, health system and staff are prepared for many different scenarios as the current outbreak unfolds.

"As we see the number of Covid-19 cases in the community increase, it is not unexpected that our Southern Health workforce will also be directly affected, with some testing positive for Covid-19 or needing to self-isolate.

"Impacts as a result of Covid-19 in our workforce have been planned for. There is currently no impact on services as a result of staff being infected by Covid-19 or having to self-isolate."

*Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO. Due to the increased used use of RATs and system lag issues there may be a discrepancy in the number of total active cases from the territorial authority break down breakdown.