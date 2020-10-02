E-scooter rider seriously hurt after collision with car

An e-scooter rider has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were told about the crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd near the intersection with Brockville Rd at 4.50pm.

A reporter at the scene said the e-scooter rider was being put into a St John ambulance just after 5pm.

Emergency services attend the collision in Kaikorai Valley this afternoon. Photo: Emma Perry

The collision left a large dent in the driver's door of the car involved in the crash.

Three police cars, a fire appliance and an ambulance attended.

A St John spokesman said a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.