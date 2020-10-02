Friday, 2 October 2020

E-scooter rider seriously hurt after collision with car

    An e-scooter rider has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said they were told about the crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd near the intersection with Brockville Rd at 4.50pm.

    A reporter at the scene said the e-scooter rider was being put into a St John ambulance just after 5pm.

    Emergency services attend the collision in Kaikorai Valley this afternoon. Photo: Emma Perry
    The collision left a large dent in the driver's door of the car involved in the crash.

    Three police cars, a fire appliance and an ambulance attended.

    A St John spokesman said a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

     

