E-scooter rider seriously hurt after collision with car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An e-scooter rider has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they were told about the crash on Kaikorai Valley Rd near the intersection with Brockville Rd at 4.50pm.
A reporter at the scene said the e-scooter rider was being put into a St John ambulance just after 5pm.
Three police cars, a fire appliance and an ambulance attended.
A St John spokesman said a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.