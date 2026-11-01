Eager buyers queued early to secure coveted tubers at the Dunedin Dahlia Circle’s annual sale on Saturday, and the event nearly sold out within half an hour.

From miniature, to pom-pom all the way to dahlias the size of a dinner plate, there was a special future flower for everyone’s tastes.

Dunedin Dahlia Circle president Wayne Burgess said the doors opened at 10am, and within 30 minutes they were all but sold out.

“You’ve normally got to be pretty quick to get in on the tubers there, because everyone starts lining up reasonably quickly.”

Dahlias had been growing in popularity, and there were many first-time growers at the event, he said.

The circle was becoming “inundated” with people wanting to start growing.

“We had quite a few more new members sign up today, and we especially look to encourage people who are interested in the showing of dahlias, more so than just growing.”

A lot of the younger crowds were growing dahlias for cut flowers, he said.

He hoped to see some of the keen new growers back next year for the group’s annual dahlia show around January.