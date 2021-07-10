Early close to season

Duck shooters set out at dawn. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Duck shooters are being reminded a shorter shooting season for some game birds ends this weekend.

The Otago game bird shooting season for mallard and shoveler ducks finishes tomorrow.

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said the season had gone well for many hunters after a slow start in May.

"Some of the best hunting has been towards the end of the season with good numbers of ducks, especially in the Taieri area."

The outlook for duck shooting this final weekend looked promising, with showers and southwesterlies forecast today, he said.

An earlier finish to the mallard and shoveler season this year followed a decision by the Otago Fish & Game Council in 2019 to shorten the season by two weeks to mid-July.

The implementation of the shortened season was delayed until this year because of Covid-19 disruptions last hunting season, he said.

Otago’s season for mallard and shoveler ducks now aligned with Southland’s.

The Otago season for upland game birds, paradise shelducks and black swans continues until August 29.

There were strong populations of paradise shelducks across many parts of the region, Mr Quirey said.