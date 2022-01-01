"Exceptionally surprised, to be perfectly honest," is how Dunedin scientist Dr Peter Fennessy describes being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to agricultural science and business.
The ability to influence the hearts and minds of her students is what stands out to Prof Jacinta Ruru as her greatest achievement, instead of any of her lengthy list of professional and academic achievements.
Boaters at Taieri Mouth can now check a live feed to ensure the conditions are safe, but locals are concerned the camera may lead to inexperienced skippers making potentially life-threatening mistakes.