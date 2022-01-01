Dunedin

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    Signs of moving on

    A forlorn Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal sits among a heap of rubbish overflowing from a skip on Clyde St in the student quarter on New Year’s Eve.

    Night moves

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

    Sweat, songs and smooth moves greeted the new year at a public Zumba class held at Dunedin Railway Station at 1am on New Year’s Day.

    Honour surprises scientist

    "Exceptionally surprised, to be perfectly honest," is how Dunedin scientist Dr Peter Fennessy describes being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to agricultural science and business.
