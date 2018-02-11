Early newspaper man remembered

Dunedin man Richard Stedman looks over a copy of the Otago Witness at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum ahead of his upcoming talk on Dunedin’s first newspaper man Henry Baker Graham. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Researching the life and untimely death of Dunedin’s first newspaper man, Henry Baker Graham, has been a labour of love for Richard Stedman.

Mr Stedman, who worked for 54 years in printing and publishing and was editor of The Star in the 1980s and ’90s, has had a life-long fascination with the industry.

He was saddened to find that the editor of Otago’s first newspaper, The Otago News, lies buried in an unmarked grave in Port Chalmers and has been largely forgotten as a local historical figure.

‘‘I had wanted to find his grave for a long time, and I was bitterly disappointed to find no headstone for him when I visited the old Port Chalmers cemetery,’’ Mr Stedman, of Dunedin, said.

Mr Stedman will present a talk entitled ‘‘Breaking the News’’, focusing on Henry Graham and his fellow early printers, John Todd and Thomas Culling, at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum today at 2pm.

The talk is in association with the museum’s exhibition ‘‘Sketched in Stone’’, which highlights the history of lithographic printing in Dunedin.

Mr Stedman said that, as a settlement created by the Free Church of Scotland, early Dunedin was suspicious of ‘‘outsiders’’.

As an Englishman and an Anglican, 27-year-old Henry Graham received a chilly reception from the settlement leader William Cargill and spiritual leader Thomas Burns when he arrived in 1848 with his wife and daughter to establish The Otago News.

Suffering from tuberculosis (then known as ‘‘consumption’’), Graham set about highlighting the concerns of the ordinary people, leading to a clash of ideologies and retaliation from the powerful Cargill, Mr Stedman said.

Some of the issues Graham and his newspaper highlighted included the swampy state of the land, the long hours of work demanded by employers and questions around the location of the city.

‘‘To my mind, the clashes also had a lot to do with the new generation coming in and challenging the old guard,’’ Mr Stedman said.

Under pressure from Cargill and the representatives of the NZ Company, and with failing health, Graham struggled on for two years, but was eventually forced to sell his printing press and equipment in 1850.

The equipment was bought by a consortium including Cargill, Burns and William Valpy, and was used to produce a new paper, Otago Witness, in 1851.

Graham died in February 1851, just after the first issue of the Otago Witness was published, and was buried at Port Chalmers.

Mr Stedman also planned to highlight the men who worked alongside Graham to compose and print the The Otago News during this tumultuous time in Dunedin’s early history.

