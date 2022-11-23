Earthquake status might change

The Tower Block of Otago Boys’ High School is on a register for earthquake-prone buildings, but further strengthening work may not be required. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago Boys’ High School’s Tower Block may not be on a register for earthquake-prone buildings for much longer.

The Ministry of Education is in discussions with the Dunedin City Council about possible removal of a notice applying to the administration building.

The notice was issued last month after a council review identified the block met 20%-34% of the new building standard.

However, ministry head of property Sam Fowler said work had been done in the block and it was now considered to rate above 67%.

"The Tower Block at Otago Boys’ High School was subject to an engineering assessment in 2013," Mr Fowler said.

The building was found to generally rate above 67% of the new building standard, apart from porches for the four entrances, which scored below 34%.

"Work to strengthen the porches was completed in 2018."

The building is a category 1 historic place.

The ministry will either have to complete seismic work by October 11, 2057, or demonstrate it is not necessary.

The city council is working through a list of about 6000 buildings, reviewing them to determine whether their owners need to provide engineering assessments.

"We have 10 years to complete this work before the 2032 legislative deadline," a council spokesman said.

"So far, about 500 buildings have been reviewed and about 160 requests for assessments have been issued.

"As a result, 85 reports have been received, detailing the results of assessments, and 64 buildings have received an earthquake-prone building notice."

The notices are recorded on a public register for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Most of Dunedin is in a low seismic-risk zone.

In most cases, earthquake-prone or seismically vulnerable buildings can be occupied and are not imminently dangerous.

