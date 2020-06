PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Earthworks are under way on the southern part of a former sports field at Kaikorai Valley College, which is to become the site of container accommodation.

In 2016 Ohara Investments, which owns the land in Kaikorai Valley Rd, was granted consent for the relocation of 11 container units from Christchurch to establish accommodation for truck drivers overnight at the site.

Peter Dynes, chief executive of Dynes Transport, is listed as one of the shareholders of Ohara. Mr Dynes did not respond to a request for comment.