Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
13
|
6
Tuesday,
Tue,
9
June
Jun
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
We did it! Businesses welcome Level 1
It really is business as usual in Otago and Southland today.
Kmart keen on site The Warehouse plans to axe
Kmart keen on site The Warehouse plans to axe
Kmart has made an approach for The Warehouse’s Dunedin central site which is proposed to close in August, jeopardising 42 jobs.
Replacement of street lights in full swing again
Replacement of street lights in full swing again
A multimillion-dollar project to replace Dunedin’s failing street lights was not immune to the Covid-19 pandemic.
OUSA asks council to raise BYO limit in restaurants
OUSA asks council to raise BYO limit in restaurants
These may be unprecedented times, but the student agenda does not appear to have changed.
Teens allegedly fired blanks
Teens allegedly fired blanks
Two teenagers allegedly fired blanks from a shotgun at a group of partygoers near Dunedin at the weekend.
10kmh limit going, circles staying
10kmh limit going, circles staying
After less than a month, the 10kmh speed limit through Dunedin’s city centre is on its way out.
Ecosanctuary’s defences may get assistance
Ecosanctuary’s defences may get assistance
A significant funding boost to maintain the Orokonui Ecosanctuary’s predator fence could be signed off this week.
Port gains consent for admin building
Port gains consent for admin building
Port Chalmers residents will be able to reflect on times past if plans for a new building go ahead.
Judge: scene of offending ‘disturbing’
Judge: scene of offending ‘disturbing’
The behaviour of a drunk driver found asleep at the wheel beside a pool of vomit was "disgraceful", according to a judge.
Earthworks for container accommodation site
Earthworks for container accommodation site
Earthworks are under way on the southern part of a former sports field at Kaikorai Valley College, which is to become the site of container accommodation.
Man caught drink-driving three times in three weeks
Man caught drink-driving three times in three weeks
A man caught drink-driving three times in three weeks reckoned police had it in for him.
Warehouse plans to axe Dunedin Central branch
Warehouse plans to axe Dunedin Central branch
The Warehouse Group is gearing up to cut six stores, including its Dunedin Central branch, and reduce its staff count by more than 1000 roles.
Hope remains for Dunedin H&J Smith stores
Hope remains for Dunedin H&J Smith stores
The door has been left ajar to the chance the Dunedin and Mosgiel H&J shops could stay open but the chain’s Te Anau and Balclutha shops will close at the end of next month.
Teens allegedly fire shotgun blanks at party
Teens allegedly fire shotgun blanks at party
Two teenagers allegedly fired blanks from a shotgun at a group of partygoers on Saturday night near Dunedin.
Seeing the light
Seeing the light
Sydney Norgawa (5), of Dunedin, looks at a telescope during a series of "fun hands-on interactive and take-home activities" to demonstrate the science of light, at the Otago Museum on Saturday.
Dunedin woman sad Taylor back behind bars
Dunedin woman sad Taylor back behind bars
A Dunedin woman who provided prominent jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor with a place to live when he was allowed out of prison is sad he is back behind bars and she is worried about his welfare.
'Are you mad?': Councillor slams choice to keep CBD dots
'Are you mad?': Councillor slams choice to keep CBD dots
A Dunedin city councillor opposed the decision to increase the CBD speed limit while temporarily retaining the dots, saying people will still think the street will be safe to walk out onto.
DCC debates George St speed changes
DCC debates George St speed changes
Watch live as the Dunedin City Council discusses the future of Dunedin's George Street.
Lamotrigine concerns not addressed
Lamotrigine concerns not addressed
A Dunedin mother whose son died soon after his usual epilepsy drug was replaced by a controversial alternative medication is disappointed by a new report into drug supply agency Pharmac’s decision...
Dunedin’s efforts against virus make news in Japan
Dunedin’s efforts against virus make news in Japan
New Zealand’s success in fighting Covid-19 is attracting strong interest in Japan, Dunedin writer and television co-ordinator Izumi Uchida says.
Read more