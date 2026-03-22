Pakistani Community of Otago president Anam Nawaz, and her daughter Khirad Ahmed, 10, enjoy some spicy potato salad during the Eid celebration at the Edgar Centre on Saturday evening. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Two separate Pakistan societies have become one in an effort to connect the entire community together.

The newly formed Pakistani Community of Otago (PCO), which has emerged out of the Pakistan Association of Otago and the Dunedin Pakistani Society, held a special Eid celebration at the Edgar Centre on Saturday evening to mark the event.

PCO member Iftekhar Ahmed said more than 1500 members of the public attended the event, which included a host of cultural and culinary activities, including drawing competitions, face-painting and a bouncy castle.

‘‘We had a different variety of food, not only from Pakistan, but from other subcontinents. Like, for instance, we had food from the South Indian community. We had food from the Indonesian, Afghanistan community as well, from the Chinese community. And of course, we had the food from the Pakistani Association as well.’’

Mr Ahmed said the weekend’s events should act as a ‘‘stepping stone’’ for the Pakistani community as it aims to connect with as many people as possible.

‘‘We had guests from Oamaru, Timaru as well. People all along from there reached out.

‘‘This is kind of our initiative to engage not only the Pakistani community, but the wider community in Dunedin. And all the events which we will do, it will be open for everyone, regardless of their faith and beliefs. We believe that engaging the community is our prime intent.’’

PCO president Anam Nawaz said the unification was the result of strong collaboration, goodwill and collective effort from members of both organisations.

They hoped to host another Eid celebration in two months’ time.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz