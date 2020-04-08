Eight new cases in SDHB area, Bluff cluster grows

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Southern District Health Board area has climbed by eight reaching a total of 195.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today revealed 50 new cases in New Zealand - the lowest number in two weeks - bringing the total to 1210.

There are 12 people in hospital, including four in ICU, two in a critical condition.

One of the patients in ICU is in Dunedin Hospital.

Dr Bloomfield said despite 11 staff at Southland Hospital having to self-isolate after being exposed to a patient with Covid-19 he was not concerned about staffing levels at that hospital.

"I know that the Southern DHB will be looking at if they need to provide other staff from Dunedin to support them at the moment."

The number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster climbed by eight and is now linked to 81 cases, behind only Auckland's Marist College cluster which has 84.

Not all the people who have tested positive linked to the Bluff cluster have been in the South, with people travelling to the wedding from across New Zealand.

Of the new cases, eight were in the South, bringing the total from 187 yesterday to 195 today.

The SDHB continues to have the most cases, but the largest rises were in Canterbury, which had 15 new cases, followed by Waitemata, with 9 new cases, with SDHB having the third largest rise.

DHB Number of cases Change in last 24 hours Auckland 155 2 Bay of Plenty 38 2 Canterbury 114 15 Capital and Coast 82 0 Counties Manukau 92 4 Hawke's Bay 35 2 Hutt Valley 21 1 Lakes 12 0 MidCentral 28 0 Nelson Marlborough 46 2 Northland 20 2 South Canterbury 10 0 Southern 195 8 Tairāwhiti 1 0 Taranaki 14 0 Waikato 159 3 Wairarapa 8 0 Waitemata 169 9 West Coast 4 0 Whanganui 7 0

Of the cases in the SDHB area 177 are confirmed cases and 18 probable.