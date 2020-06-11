Skip to main content
Women’s World Cup games for Dunedin
Imagine a billion set of eyes on Dunedin.
Principal’s PA ‘moving on’
Principal’s PA ‘moving on’
A word of warning — the R-word is banned in conversations with Jan Owen at the moment.
Man jailed after meth guilty pleas
Man jailed after meth guilty pleas
A man caught running drugs between the North and South Islands has been jailed for more than two years.
Home bird-watching observations sought
Home bird-watching observations sought
People in Otago and Southland are being encouraged to take part in the latest annual nationwide Garden Bird Survey, which starts today and ends on July 5.
Bus drivers ‘delighted’ by living wage requirement
Bus drivers ‘delighted’ by living wage requirement
Orbus drivers look set to receive a living wage under the Otago Regional Council’s newest annual plan.
Job meeting draws crowd
Job meeting draws crowd
Where to now for people who have lost their jobs? Job seekers were given all sorts of tips from cleaning up CVs and Facebook pages to volunteering and offering work experience at a recent job...
Changes ahead as Bill passes
Changes ahead as Bill passes
A new racing Bill passed into law this week makes any attempt to close down a racing club and take the land a long process.
Masters Games falls short of forecast but still in the black
Masters Games falls short of forecast but still in the black
The New Zealand Masters Games fell shy of its forecast 5000 participants and will post a deficit, although numbers grew again from 2016 levels.
Decision behind closed doors
Decision behind closed doors
The appointment of an acting chief executive for the Dunedin City Council will be made at a public-excluded session of the council next week.
Free parking ends next week
Free parking ends next week
The Dunedin City Council’s free parking ends next week, bringing to a close what the council calls nearly $1million in community support.
Funding for wellbeing initiatives
Funding for wellbeing initiatives
Nearly half of the Dunedin City Council’s Covid-19 support fund could be used to sustain social wellbeing in the city.
Elderly man in intensive care after ‘horrific’ fire
Elderly man in intensive care after ‘horrific’ fire
When firefighters dragged an 84-year-old man out of his burning Port Chalmers flat and laid him down on the front lawn, his neighbours were sure he was dead.
Reference groups to assist regional council with policy
Reference groups to assist regional council with policy
Newly formed reference groups will assist the Otago Regional Council with the review and development of its regional policy statement (RPS).
Dogs playing vital role at ecosanctuary
Dogs playing vital role at ecosanctuary
With their life-saving sniff, dogs are using their skills to fill a vital conservation role.
Octagon trial not popular
Octagon trial not popular
Pedestrianisation trials in the Octagon early this year were marred by a global pandemic, a lack of consultation and a budget blowout.
Fears of lockdown foetal alcohol spectrum spike
Fears of lockdown foetal alcohol spectrum spike
A University of Otago researcher fears increased alcohol purchases during the Covid-19 lockdown may result in more babies being born with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder next year
Stricken sailors make emergency stopover
Stricken sailors make emergency stopover
A yacht trip around the South Island took an unexpected turn for its four crew members this week.
Hospital business case expected to go to Cabinet next week
Hospital business case expected to go to Cabinet next week
The vital and much delayed detailed business case for the new Dunedin Hospital should be finalised and sent to Cabinet next week.
Firefighters rescue man from flat fire
Firefighters rescue man from flat fire
An elderly man who had to be dragged from his Port Chalmers flat by firefighters last night is in a critical condition with severe burns.
Pop-up proves popular
Pop-up proves popular
It was book-lover heaven in Dunedin yesterday.
