Elderly woman critical after hit by car

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

An elderly woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Dunedin this afternoon.

A witness said they heard a "loud bang" when the woman was hit by a blue VW Golf in Carroll St near the intersection with Maitland St around 2.30pm.

The driver of the Golf was being comforted on the side of the road after the incident. The car's windscreen was damaged.

One ambulance and a rapid response unit attended and one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesman said.

Police cordoned off the road and a St John ambulance had been and left.

A police officer at the scene said the serious crash unit had been called.