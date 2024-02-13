Elderly woman flips car in early morning crash

An elderly woman flipped her car on to its roof and was left trapped after a crash in South Dunedin early this morning.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said emergency services responded to a crash in Oxford St today at 6am.

A 75-year-old woman driving a Mazda Demio struck the rear of another vehicle, flipping her own vehicle on to its roof, leaving her trapped inside her car.

There was no reported injuries at the scene, but she was transported to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John for assessment, Sgt Lee said.

The road was blocked but cleared a short time later.

Last night at 6.50pm police were called to a different crash at the intersection of Burlington St and Queens Gardens.

A 19-year-old woman travelling north through the intersection failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle travelling through the intersection on the green light, pushing it into the traffic lights.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene, Sgt Lee said.

Police requested Hato Hone St John attendance but they advised there were no units available to attend.

There were no significant injuries but one person was in pain.

Both occupants of each vehicle were advised to take themselves to Dunedin Hospital, Sgt Lee said.

Traffic management was at the scene until the scene was cleared and the traffic light was able to be fixed.

