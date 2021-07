Emergency services at an incident near the exit of the Meridian Mall carpark today. Photo: Linda Roberston

Emergency services helped an elderly women from her vehicle after it crashed into a barrier at a Dunedin mall.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews assisted the women after her SUV collided with a barrier at the Golden Centre car park in Filleul St at about 11.30am.

A Fenz spokesman said the woman was not trapped in her vehicle, but did need help getting out.

Fire appliances from Willowbank and Dunedin City attended the incident.