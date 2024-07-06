Embracing community spirit, knowledge

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Celebrating Puaka Matariki with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Otepoti students Te Atarau Cassidy, 17 (left), and Ngaki Kiore, 13, at the Po Makete in Fairfield last Friday night.

The Dunedin Puaka Matariki Festival is unique to the city, marking the Māori New Year through a citywide programme of community events, celebrating the midwinter season of wānaka (learning) and whanaukataka (community spirit).