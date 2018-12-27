Emergency services attend collision

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Emergency services attend a crash on the one-way system heading south near Dunedin's Southern Motorway yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-car crash on Cumberland St (State Highway 1) near the BP petrol station at 12.07pm.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash, but one occupant was believed to have suffered minor injuries and St John was called to the scene. One of the cars needed to be towed, but the road remained open.