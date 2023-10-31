Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Emergency services rush to Highcliff house fire

    Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an apparent house fire in Highcliff Rd this morning. 

    A heavy police presence, alongside firefighters and St John ambulance crew, could all be seen at the address at about 9.35am.

    The road is closed and police have cleared onlookers from the scene, near Andersons Bay School. 

    Highcliff Rd has been cordoned off as emergency services attend an apparent house fire. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Firefighters could be seen rushing into a building as smoke poured from the house's windows. 

    Paramedics appeared to bring a person to a waiting ambulance as more police arrived on the scene. 

    A police spokesman said the fire was reported at about 9.20am and have asked people to avoid the area and expect delays while the road remains closed. 

     

