PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Mayor-elect Aaron Hawkins, pictured viewing some of Hugo van Dorsser's art work, was one of the special guests at last night's Screaming Rooster gallery opening.

The directors of the new Stafford St art gallery celebrated its grand opening with music, dance and food, including a collaboration with students from Otago Polytechnic that matched food to the art on display.

The gallery is the brainchild of Colin Murfett and Jackie Jubel.

Mr Murfett said they wanted to take a holistic approach to art.

"I see a big missing link in not incorporating other things," he said.

"It should be fun, and just looking at 15 paintings on a wall is not that much fun."