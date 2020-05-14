Wilding pine. Photo: ODT files

The South is set to benefit from a $1.1billion shot in the arm for environmental projects, including funding for pest eradication and waterway restoration.

Marian Hobbs

The funding, announced in yesterday’s Budget, was aimed at creating about 11,000 jobs.

Waterways, wildlife, wallabies and wilding pines were particular targets of separate initiatives to create more jobs in nature and the regions.

The investment has been welcomed by Otago Regional Council chairwoman Marian Hobbs, who said it was a good start and would help speed up projects such as wallaby control.

The regional council would need to work in partnership with central government to get projects under way and put people into jobs, she said.

But that would not happen immediately.

"I want a trained workforce in green projects."

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said the investment would support thousands of jobs "and pay dividends for generations by giving nature a helping hand".

A total of $433million will be injected into regional environmental projects which will create 4000 jobs over five years, Environment Minister David Parker said.

The programme was aimed at improving New Zealand’s waterways, in partnership with local government and farmers.

Mr Parker said the programme would deliver "huge benefits" to local businesses, accelerate regional economic recovery and advance national and regional environmental priorities.

Among the boons for the South were a $315million package for pest eradication and management, which included $27million for wallaby control in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Canterbury and Otago, plus $100million to help control wilding pines.

Ms Sage said a $40million investment would allow Land Information New Zealand to help tackle aquatic weeds in lakes such as Lake Wanaka.

It came after Ms Sage last year announced $7.5million in funding over four years to help protect some of the South Island’s most significant lakes.

Given that announcement, Guardians of Lake Wanaka chairman Don Robertson said he was pleasantly surprised by the scale of this year’s announcement.

Lagarosiphon, or lake weed, had been particularly problematic in southern lakes and waterways.

"Lake Wanaka has over many years now been heavily infested in places ... An increased effort there would certainly make big steps towards eradicating it."

Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said there were some good signs for rivers and wetlands.

"We will be working to make sure this money is spent to good effect, rather than on shoring up unsustainable and short-term projects."



