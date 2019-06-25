Equipping girls for career success

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Queen's High School pupils (clockwise, from left) Devon Wilson, Olivia Gray, Abby McMullan, Morgan Mingins and Katie Hawkins (all 16) participate in mentoring sessions led by GirlBoss New Zealand chief executive officer Alexia Hilbertidou.

The educational programme showed senior pupils how to win scholarships, gain internships, and create an online presence which would bolster their career success.

Only about 4% of New Zealand's top chief executives are women, and the programme aimed to increase the statistic.

A two-hour interactive workshop, called ChangemakeHer, was also held and aimed to inspire young pupils at Queen's High School and Tahuna Intermediate to take an interest in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) careers.