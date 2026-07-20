Erratic driver admitted huffing butane gas, police say

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man who was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic on a southern highway admitted to huffing from a butane gas canister while behind the wheel, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to State Highway 1, north of Palmerston, after receiving multiple calls about a vehicle being driven dangerously about 5pm yesterday.

The driver was allegedly repeatedly crossing the centre line, driving into oncoming traffic, changing speeds erratically and accelerating and braking heavily, Sgt Lee said.

A patrol spotted the vehicle travelling south and attempted to stop it.

But the driver failed to stop for police, continued his heavy braking and nearly came to a full stop before accelerating away at speed.

Another patrol managed to manoeuvre in front of the vehicle and, through the coordinated actions of both units, the vehicle was brought to a rolling stop in Palmerston and was "boxed in".

Behind the wheel was a 39-year-old man, from Dunedin, who was arrested.

The man passed his breath screening test, but failed his compulsory impairment test, Sgt Lee said.

"A can of butane gas was located under the front seat.

"He admitted to huffing the butane gas while driving."

The man was charged with failing to stop third and subsequent, and dangerous driving.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz