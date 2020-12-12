Esteemed Otago academic Jim Flynn dies

Professor Jim Flynn has died aged 86. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Internationally renowned academic and University of Otago Emeritus Professor of Political Studies Jim Flynn has died.

A former long-serving chairman of the politics department, he was most well known internationally for his research involving the ‘Flynn effect’, a substantial and long-sustained rise in intelligence test scores from about 1930 to the present.

Born in the United States, he spent 1967-2017 at the university, including three decades as head of the politics department.

He also had a raft of books published on a range of topics, from intelligence to American foreign policy.

Prof Flynn received the university’s Medal for Distinguished Career Research, and was an Otago honorary doctorate of science.

He was also a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand, and a recipient of its Aronui Medal.

He was 86-years-old.