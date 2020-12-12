Saturday, 12 December 2020

Breaking News

Esteemed Otago academic Jim Flynn dies

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Prof Jim Flynn says rising sea levels could make some areas of Dunedin uninhabitable in 17 years....
    Professor Jim Flynn has died aged 86. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Internationally renowned academic and University of Otago Emeritus Professor of Political Studies Jim Flynn has died.

    A former long-serving chairman of the politics department, he was most well known internationally for his research involving the ‘Flynn effect’, a substantial and long-sustained rise in intelligence test scores from about 1930 to the present.

    Born in the United States, he spent 1967-2017 at the university, including three decades as head of the politics department.

    He also had a raft of books published on a range of topics, from intelligence to American foreign policy.

    Prof Flynn received the university’s Medal for Distinguished Career Research, and was an Otago honorary doctorate of science.

    He was also a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand, and a recipient of its Aronui Medal. 

    He was 86-years-old. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter