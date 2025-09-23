Event a dress rehearsal for the big one

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Software and hardware engineer Linus Molteno, of Dunedin, was in charge of the technology at the viewing party for the partial solar eclipse at St Clair Beach between 6am and 8am yesterday.
The Dunedin Astronomical Society member livestreamed the view on Youtube.
The event was perfect preparation for total eclipse in three years’ time, Mr Molteno said.
It turned out St Clair was one of the only places across New Zealand that the view of the eclipse was not obstructed by clouds.
"Totality is a whole other thing, basically a two-minute night-time during the day."
He was ready for it.
"It’ll be very exciting," Mr Molteno said.
The eclipse’s "path of totality" stretched from northwestern Australia, through Alice Springs, Sydney, down to Milford Sound, Queenstown and finally Dunedin.