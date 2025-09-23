Event a dress rehearsal for the big one

Early risers were treated to a view of yesterday morning’s partial solar eclipse at St Clair Beach, Dunedin. The Hemmingsen family of Karl, Lyla, 17, and Elijah, 13, were there to capture the moment. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A partial eclipse was the perfect test run for a Dunedin astronomer ahead of the big one in less than three years’ time.

Software and hardware engineer Linus Molteno, of Dunedin, was in charge of the technology at the viewing party for the partial solar eclipse at St Clair Beach between 6am and 8am yesterday.

The Dunedin Astronomical Society member livestreamed the view on Youtube.

The event was perfect preparation for total eclipse in three years’ time, Mr Molteno said.

It turned out St Clair was one of the only places across New Zealand that the view of the eclipse was not obstructed by clouds.

Dunedin astronomical society member Linus Molteno sends a live stream of the eclipse to a world-wide audience.

The society used yesterday’s partial eclipse as a practice run for a total solar eclipse on June 22, 2028, at 4.15pm — just over 1000 days away.

"Totality is a whole other thing, basically a two-minute night-time during the day."

He was ready for it.

"It’ll be very exciting," Mr Molteno said.

The eclipse’s "path of totality" stretched from northwestern Australia, through Alice Springs, Sydney, down to Milford Sound, Queenstown and finally Dunedin.

