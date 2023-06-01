Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
6
Thursday,
Thu,
22
June
Jun
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Campus
Health
The Star
School hoists its many flags
All corners of the globe headed to Brighton last night.
SUBSCRIBER
Troublesome intersection under review ... again
SUBSCRIBER
Troublesome intersection under review ... again
The safety of a problem intersection in North Dunedin will be considered within a deeper investigation of how State Highway1 should function in the central city.
'Housing insecurity' affecting all sorts
‘Housing insecurity’ affecting all sorts
A cost-of-living crisis is threatening people's homes and their health. Southern Issues reporter Mary Williams reports on the housing heartache increasingly hitting...
Bid fails to further 'restore reputation'
Bid fails to further ‘restore reputation’
A man who had his conviction for breaching lockdown wiped over a procedural error has failed in a bid to further "restore his reputation".
Family budgets strained to breaking point
Family budgets strained to breaking point
A southern charity has helped six families this year forced to give up their mortgaged homes as the cost of living pulls working families below the breadline.
SUBSCRIBER
Existing centre to carry load
SUBSCRIBER
Existing centre to carry load
Clinical advisers for the new Dunedin hospital have voiced concerns about how mandatory medical training will take place now plans for a new education centre have been dropped.
Ex-CFO 'confident' uni's savings target will be met
Ex-CFO ‘confident’ uni’s savings target will be met
The departing chief financial officer at the University of Otago says she is "confident" the cash-strapped university will reach a $25 million savings target it set itself for this year.
Home detention for causing death of fiancee
Home detention for causing death of fiancee
The parents of a woman who died after her fiance rolled his vehicle in North Taieri floods say they have no animosity towards the man.
Machine first of its kind in the world
Machine first of its kind in the world
New technology co-developed by a University of Otago researcher is about to make a major dent in the world's food-waste crisis.
Can-do attitude: pupil goes all out for cause
Can-do attitude: pupil goes all out for cause
A Dunedin secondary school pupil has gone from forgetting about a can drive until the night before to collecting more than 600.
SUBSCRIBER
Councils hope report themes taken note of
SUBSCRIBER
Councils hope report themes taken note of
Councils up and down the country are frustrated about obstacles preventing them delivering what is important to their communities, southern mayors say.
Childhood view becomes winning composition
Childhood view becomes winning composition
A southern soundscape with close ties to its composer's home has been announced as the winner of an annual award for orchestral composition.
Conference focus on better sleep health
Conference focus on better sleep health
Stimulus from a range of discussions about sleep medicine and sleep health is likely to keep a large group of sleep scientists, researchers and physicians wide awake during the Sleep in Aotearoa...
Man sentenced to home detention after guilty plea
Man sentenced to home detention after guilty plea
A man who caused the death of his fiancée after driving through North Taieri floods has been sentenced to seven months' home detention.
Build begins on boat club wharf
Build begins on boat club wharf
Construction has begun on a new wharf in Broad Bay after eight years of planning, and the Dunedin club behind it hopes it's just the start of a new chapter in time for its centenary.
SUBSCRIBER
Learning centre decision seen as generational loss
SUBSCRIBER
Learning centre decision seen as generational loss
Dunedin has suffered a generational loss with the decision to drop a medical education centre from the new Dunedin hospital complex, a clinician involved with its design says.
Immersive show to feature Pink Floyd album tracks
Immersive show to feature Pink Floyd album tracks
An immersive musical experience, making its national debut in Dunedin, is a chance to experience Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon like you have never seen or heard it before.
SUBSCRIBER
Striking teachers being paid; arbitration agreed
SUBSCRIBER
Striking teachers being paid; arbitration agreed
Secondary school teachers are getting paid their full salaries while taking part in industrial action this month because of a law change five years ago.
Body discovered in car on George St
Body discovered in car on George St
Traffic was diverted around a section of upper George St, in Dunedin, this afternoon after the body of a man was discovered in a car.
SUBSCRIBER
Octagon may get upgrade
SUBSCRIBER
Octagon may get upgrade
An upgrade of the Octagon could be put on the Dunedin City Council's radar next year.
