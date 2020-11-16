The business end of the year was both worrying and exciting for many senior secondary school pupils across the country yesterday, as they began their marathon NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship examination season.

Despite major disruptions caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, Bayfield High School year 12 pupils looked confident as they walked in for their first exam — physics.

Principal Mark Jones said the lockdown had made the year "most extraordinary".

"It has certainly taken 10 weeks out of our teaching programmes," he said.

"We’ve done the teaching from home, but having a teacher in front of you in the classroom is really the best format for delivering [learning] material."

Bayfield High School year 12 pupil Noella Makonjio prepares to sit level 2 physics, her first NCEA exam of the year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The school had put support programmes in place to help the pupils catch up on lost learning time, and he believed it had helped immensely.

"The feedback from our students is that they feel ready for the exams.

"Obviously, we hope that they have pulled everything together.

"It’s been an interesting year and hopefully they get the benefit of all the work they’ve done over the year."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins recognised the extraordinary challenges pupils had faced ahead of exams this year.

He said candidates would have a fair opportunity to achieve NCEA and continue on to further study or work, despite the impact of Covid-19 this year.

A range of steps had been taken to support pupils, including delaying exams, introducing additional learning recognition credits and amending thresholds for endorsements and university entrance.

Bayfield High School pupils are among about 140,000 candidates nationwide who will participate in 120 NCEA and scholarship exam sessions this year.

About 35,000 candidates from almost 300 schools are also entered to sit some NCEA exams online.

This year, 58 online exams will be available across NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3.

This is an increase from the 20,000 candidates who entered digital exams last year, and reflects the growth in online teaching and learning.

NCEA results will be released in late January, and scholarship results in February.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz