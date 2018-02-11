Excess veges given to food rescue group

Dignity Funeral Services funeral director Chaim Cleavin gives Kiwi Harvest Dunedin branch manager Susie Towns­hend some fresh cauliflowers and cabbages grown in the company’s community garden. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Warm weather has meant extra crops in one Dunedin community garden.

Last week, Dignity Funeral Services gave two baskets and a box full of cabbages and cauliflower grown in its on­site garden to food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest.

KiwiHarvest Dunedin branch manager Susie Townshend said she was grateful for the vegetables, which would be distributed to 30-40 families.

The organisation worked with 30-35 community agencies, some of which would distribute the cabbages and cauliflower within a day of KiwiHarvest receiving it.

‘‘We don’t store anything — it’s all just rotating through,’’ Ms Townshend said.

Once the food was sorted into groups, it would be picked up and delivered to people’s homes.

Ms Townshend encouraged home gardeners with extra produce to give it to KiwiHarvest, which would then give it to families.

There were quite a few people who ‘‘will just ring us up and say ‘I’ve got a bag of green beans or rhubarb, courgettes, things like that’.

‘‘We have some lovely home gardeners who bring in excess crops for us.

‘‘They are just such a prize to get because fresh produce is what people desperately want.’’

Dignity Funeral Services funeral director Chaim Cleavin said the garden was open for community members to use, ‘‘usually on a principle of what you put in you take out’’, but due to hot weather there were extra crops.

There was a core group of keen gardeners who tended the crops regularly, he said.

They also grew potatoes, broad beans, rhubarb, beans, broccoli and yams.

‘‘We have got the land [and] the connection with the community.

‘‘We are always interested in more people being involved.’’