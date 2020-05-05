Extensive damage after East Taieri house fire

A house and garage have been "extensively damaged" by fire near Mosgiel this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Mosgiel, Lookout Point were called to the fire in Gladstone Rd, East Taieri, about 12.40am.

When they arrived, the found the single-level house "well involved" in fire, and more appliances were called from Roslyn and Outram.

"In total we had five trucks in attendance. Police and ambulance were notified as a precaution but there did not appear to be any injuries," he said.

There was no indication of what caused the fire, and nothing at this stage to suggest it was suspicious, he said.

One crew remained at the scene this morning.