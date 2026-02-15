Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A little owl watches for prey from the heart-shaped entrance to a hollowed silver birch tree on a farm near Waikouaiti.

The little owl is the only raptor species deliberately introduced to New Zealand.

It was brought to Otago and Canterbury to try to control the numbers of exotic small birds feeding on orchards and crops.

The owls are now widespread throughout drier northern and eastern coastal farmland areas of the South Island, but they also live in small pockets in Fiordland and Westland.