Eyes to the sky

A United States Air Force Boeing C-40B, seen at Dunedin Airport yesterday, is believed to have stopped off in the city following a meeting of the global Five Eyes intelligence network held in Queenstown last week.
The aircraft was designed to be an "office in the sky" for senior military and government officials and had equipment to enable them to work anywhere in the world, information on aircraft tracking websites said.