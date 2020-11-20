The exterior of the northern end of Dunedin Railway Station is set to be restored. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin's Railway Station is about to get a major touch-up.

A million-dollar upgrade to its exterior begins next week and will include repairs to the roof, walls, fixtures and stonework.

Dunedin City Council property services group manager Dave Bainbridge-Zafar said while the 114-year-old railway station, listed as a Category 1 Historic Place, had been maintained over the years, the exterior needed significant work due to its age and associated deterioration.

Due to the size of the building and because repairs require specialist work, it would be undertaken in three stages, he said.

"Work includes waterproofing, repairs to parts of the roof, exterior walls, ornate fixtures and stonework.

"While this work is happening, that part of the building will be covered by scaffolding and a tent covering the roof to protect it from the elements."

The first stage of repairs, at the northern end of the building, were expected to be completed in the middle of next year.

The cost was likely to be about $1 million for the first stage, with a tender for stage one awarded to Naylor Love, Mr Bainbridge-Zafar said.

"We are not yet able to divulge the total project budget or exact timeframes, as tenders for stages two and three are yet to be finalised.

The work would have some impact on the Otago Farmers Market, but the council was working with organisers to minimise it, he said.

After repairs were completed, it would be 30 years before significant maintenance work was required again, although minor maintenance would still be needed at times.

- Staff reporter