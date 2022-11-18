Facing charges

A 32-year-old with a history of driving while disqualified was found drunk and holding the keys to a damaged car blocking the road early yesterday morning, Dunedin police say.

Constable Nick Turner said the man was found in Hillside Rd about 3am.

The vehicle had suffered damage to its front left-hand side.

The man underwent breath alcohol procedures but was unco-operative and would now appear in court to face charges of refusing to give a blood sample and driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time, Const Turner said.