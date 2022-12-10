Failed to stop for police

A Dunedin man has been charged for failing to stop after fleeing from officers, only to have his car impounded in a home visit later that evening, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers attempted to stop a car in Forth St about 6pm on Thursday. The 27-year-old driver fled and officers did not pursue.

Police conducted inquiries and located the man at home soon afterwards.

The man’s car had been impounded and the driver had been charged with failing to stop, Snr Sgt Bond said.