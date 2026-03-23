PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling off a 2.5m sea wall in Macandrew Bay.

An ambulance, rapid response unit and operations manager responded to the incident near the intersection of Portobello Rd and Greenacres St about 2pm yesterday, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

One patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda who used ladders and a plastic stretcher to lift the person to safety.

Police attended and a spokeswoman said it appeared the injured person was a cyclist.