Fallen tree blocks Portobello Rd

Portobello Rd is closed after a large tree fell on the route this afternoon.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said Portobello Rd was closed in the vicinity of the Vauxhall end of Doon St.

"We are hoping to have one lane open later this evening, with temporary traffic management in place until the tree can be removed.

A large fallen tree has blocked Portobello Rd this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"Anyone using Portobello Rd will have to divert via Highcliff and Castlewood Rds in the meantime," the spokesman said.

The no 18 bus route has also been affected.

In an update on social media, Orbus Dunedin said buses would resume after 7pm.

