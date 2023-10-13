False alarms

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Boarders at Stafford Gables in Dunedin wait outside during a second alarm call yesterday.

Dunedin Central Fire Station Officer Phillip De Rooy said the two callouts were a false alarm with no apparent cause.

"It’s a waste of time but we have to treat it as a real fire."

The building manager was advised to talk to their alarm company.

Stafford Gables was the only Dunedin boarding house reported earlier this year by Dunedin City Council to the government as part of a national audit of boarding houses three storeys or higher.

In its report, the council said the hostel — used by homeless people — had been found to be storing a fire alarm deactivation key next to the fire alarm.

Last month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said Stafford Gables would have a "reassessment to assess compliance" after breaches were found six months ago.

The owner of the building was unavailable for comment.