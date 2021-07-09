Family now all New Zealanders after ceremony

New citizen Robin Masoe, of Samoa, and wife Tracey Masoe after receiving his citizenship at the Dunedin Centre on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A family of five has been made complete after a Samoan father gained his New Zealand citizenship at a ceremony in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Robin Masoe was one of 28 new citizens sworn in at the function. He said he wanted to work hard and serve the country as well as provide for his young family.

Mr Masoe had been the only member of his family who was not a New Zealand citizen.

His wife, Tracey Masoe, and their three children Nimo (4), Heker (2) and Deborah (1) were all born in New Zealand.

Mrs Masoe said it was love at first sight when the couple met in Samoa at a Christmas carnival. They moved to New Zealand in 2016 before the birth of their first child.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins presided over the ceremony and said New Zealand was blessed with an increasingly diverse mix of cultures and people from around the world.

As well as receiving citizenship certificates, the new citizens were given kowhai shrubs.

The 28 new citizens hailed from 11 countries, including seven from the Philippines and five from India.

There were also new citizens from Cameroon, Egypt, England, Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Samoa, Scotland and the United States.

Other new citizens.— Bhavya Rajan (India), Marlou Soco Jugan (Philippines), Guillaume Patrick Ebanda (Cameroon), Moeitafuga Elisara, Pelepesite Elisara (Samoa), Vinod Pudushery Anthony (India), Diya Theres Vinod (India), Rosmin Peter (India), Nino Reynes Echavez, Reina Grace Tan Echavez (Philippines), Mohammed Abdelaziz Mohammed Moharram, Lojien Mohammed Abdelaziz Mohammed Moharram, Mona Mohammed Abdelfattah Zaki Elbalshy, Jomana Mohammed Abdelaziz Mohammed Moharram (Egypt), Robert Iain Fulcher (England), Lillian Elaine Morrow (United States), Yan Neo Lee (Malaysia), Maryam Jafarian Divkolaei (Iran), Lynne Daly (England), Alice Ann Lagleva Vargas (Philippines), Gemma Kerr (Scotland), Annie Malahay Geconcillo (Philippines), Irish Ramirez Rusiana (Philippines), Kathryn Jane Quick (England), Maxim Zudilov (Russia).

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz