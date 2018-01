Corrections service recognised Otago Corrections intelligence officer Neil Jones-Sexton is among 64 Corrections staff in the Otago-Southland region to have received long-service awards.

South Dunedin Busking Festival back The South Dunedin Busking Festival is a great stepping stone to a career in performing, says one of the event organisers.

Bakers hot, cross over buns Hot cross buns have hit supermarket shelves months before Easter but some independent bakers in Dunedin are vowing to wait to keep some of the ''feeling'' of the holiday.

Bus stop gets in way, owners say A bus stop in Northeast Valley is causing major issues for business owners leaving them angry and out of pocket but, the Otago Regional Council says it has no plans to shift it.

Drowning animals inhumane: SPCA SPCA Otago is warning people not to drown their animals, saying the practice is illegal and causes ''immense pain and distress'' before death.

Fans 'disappointed' no Barnes show for city Dunedin fans of Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes are ''disappointed'' the musician is bypassing their town on an upcoming tour, after performing the first half of the show at the Regent Theatre last year.

Gary's couch proves popular A Mosgiel man may soon need a revolving door in his home after hosting hundreds of couch-surfers in the past year.

Heat alters focus on show lilies High temperatures and dry soil are causing headaches for Dunedin lily growers, as they nurse their blooms and flower heads through to the annual Otago Lily Society show on January 27 and 28.

2018 Side being held in Dunedin The 2018 South Island Dairy Event (Side) will be held in Dunedin and organisers are planning to mark its 20th anniversary with a big celebration.

Dunedin restrictions delayed Rain, rain, come again another day — please. Both farmers and gardeners are hoping the recent rain across Otago and Southland is not a one-off.

Trial ban at Railway Station A trial banning vehicles from the forecourt in front of the Dunedin Railway Station could lead to a permanent change, the Dunedin City Council says.

Hodgson welcomes role in new hospital As a former MP and cabinet minister Pete Hodgson had some big jobs, but his new role steering the rebuild of Dunedin Hospital is his biggest yet.