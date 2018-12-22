Fans tune up for Shania Twain concert

Victoria Treymane (left) and Jordan Hulleman, hospitality workers in Stuart St, get into the county swing of things for Shania Twain's concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday evening. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin's Octagon was fairly quiet this afternoon ahead of the Shania Twain concert, with most people staying inside and not venturing out into the rain.

However a few groups of fans could be spied enjoying a quiet drink ahead of the performance at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, which begins at 7.30pm this evening.

Busker Rylan Urquhart (13), of Dunedin, gets amped up to entertain Shania Twain concert goers walking to Forsyth Barr Stadium along Anzac Avenue. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

Biggie's Pizza worker Jordan Hulleman got dressed up in a checked shirt and cowboy hat in honour of the Shania Twain concert on Saturday along with Victoria Treymane.

Ms Hulleman said Biggies', on Stuart St, had only had a few customers in town specifically for the concert.

"But that's OK, we are still excited," she said.

Shania Twain fans gather in the Octagon before the concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday evening. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

Her all-time favourite Shania Twain song was "Man I Feel Like A Woman".

By about 5pm concertgoers were starting to head down towards the Stadium , and 13-year-old busker Rylan Urquhart played country tunes to entertain concertgoers as they headed along Anzac Ave.



